Drexler: “The only federal state to build a hospital”
Christopher Drexler, state governor and leading candidate of the ÖVP for the state elections on November 24, talks about American politics, the lead hospital and cooperation with the SPÖ in an interview with "Krone".
He is the one who has to defend his office: Christopher Drexler, governor of Styria for two and a half years, has been moving from one appointment to the next for months to mobilize against the negative federal trend and save first place for the People's Party. Normally there is hardly any time to eat chestnuts, so they taste all the better now.
"Krone": Mr. Drexler, you are a regional councillor for culture, when was the last time you went to the theater?
Christopher Drexler: My last time in the theater was the Jelinek play "Sonne/Luft".
There is a pay gap of 18.5 percent between men and women in Styria. Is it a priority for you to close it?
It must be a priority. The gap is mainly to do with different part-time working habits. I would like to see a Styria where this gap is closed.
If you were an American, who would you have voted for? Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?
Kamala Harris in any case.
Would you form a coalition with Mario Kunasek and his FPÖ, if the election results allow it?
My preference is to work with my government partner, with whom we have a trusting partnership, i.e. with Anton Lang and the Styrian Social Democrats. My goal is to be the first to cross the finish line and to continue this cooperation.
What happens if you don't cross the finish line first?
I am now concentrating on this goal and I have no time for any other considerations.
The Liezen lead hospital is to cost 335 million euros. Are you sticking to the project despite the criticism?
I believe this is one of the most sensible decisions. We want to improve healthcare in the Liezen district. We are the only province that is building a modern, large, efficient hospital. In ten years' time, we will no longer be asking ourselves this question.
If you could go out for chestnuts with any politician, dead or alive, who would it be?
Ronald Reagan.
