Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's about Yamal

250 million? Either PSG or Barca is lying

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 14:06

One side is lying - either PSG or FC Barcelona. Was there a 250 million offer for youngster Lamine Yamal? Or is that "one million percent wrong"? An exciting story.

0 Kommentare

It is triggered by Enric Masip. The 55-year-old is an advisor to FC Barcelona and is very close to the president, Joan Laporta. On the program "El Chiringuito", Masip recently explained that PSG are keen on wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The French giants are said to have offered 250 million euros. The deal is not an option for Barca. President Laporta "never thought about it", according to Masip: "If you have enough money, you can of course hope to sign anyone you want. But Laporta didn't even consider it. There is no chance of selling Lamine."

(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

A hoax and a lie
So much for one version of the story. And now PSG's. Which is told quite quickly: it's all a hoax. That's the tenor. The story is "one million percent false", quotes "L'Equipe" from a statement sent to them by PSG. There is absolutely nothing to the offer to Yamal circulated by Barca.

It's interesting how different opinions can be. However, PSG did admit that sporting director Luis Campos is said to have made enquiries about Yamal. This, in turn, is reported by "Sportbild".

Yamal himself probably has other worries at the moment anyway. An ankle injury is currently preventing him from training. The season had started quite well for him until then. In 16 competitive matches, he scored six times and provided eight assists. At 17, he is already one of the greatest players in world soccer today. So it doesn't seem particularly unusual to want to sign him. Regardless of whether there really was a 250 million euro offer or not.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf