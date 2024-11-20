250 million? Either PSG or Barca is lying

It is triggered by Enric Masip. The 55-year-old is an advisor to FC Barcelona and is very close to the president, Joan Laporta. On the program "El Chiringuito", Masip recently explained that PSG are keen on wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The French giants are said to have offered 250 million euros. The deal is not an option for Barca. President Laporta "never thought about it", according to Masip: "If you have enough money, you can of course hope to sign anyone you want. But Laporta didn't even consider it. There is no chance of selling Lamine."