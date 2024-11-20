It's about Yamal
250 million? Either PSG or Barca is lying
One side is lying - either PSG or FC Barcelona. Was there a 250 million offer for youngster Lamine Yamal? Or is that "one million percent wrong"? An exciting story.
It is triggered by Enric Masip. The 55-year-old is an advisor to FC Barcelona and is very close to the president, Joan Laporta. On the program "El Chiringuito", Masip recently explained that PSG are keen on wonderkid Lamine Yamal. The French giants are said to have offered 250 million euros. The deal is not an option for Barca. President Laporta "never thought about it", according to Masip: "If you have enough money, you can of course hope to sign anyone you want. But Laporta didn't even consider it. There is no chance of selling Lamine."
A hoax and a lie
So much for one version of the story. And now PSG's. Which is told quite quickly: it's all a hoax. That's the tenor. The story is "one million percent false", quotes "L'Equipe" from a statement sent to them by PSG. There is absolutely nothing to the offer to Yamal circulated by Barca.
It's interesting how different opinions can be. However, PSG did admit that sporting director Luis Campos is said to have made enquiries about Yamal. This, in turn, is reported by "Sportbild".
Yamal himself probably has other worries at the moment anyway. An ankle injury is currently preventing him from training. The season had started quite well for him until then. In 16 competitive matches, he scored six times and provided eight assists. At 17, he is already one of the greatest players in world soccer today. So it doesn't seem particularly unusual to want to sign him. Regardless of whether there really was a 250 million euro offer or not.
