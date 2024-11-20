"Stupid"
Musiala angry: “I’ve already shouted at him!”
Jamal Musiala was not only angry about the missed victory against Hungary in injury time, but also at his congenial teammate Florian Wirtz, who picked up a "stupid" yellow card and will now have to sit out the next game. "I was already shouting at him," said Musiala.
The late equalizer in stoppage time through a controversial penalty dampened the mood in the German team. Eleven minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute, Florian Wirtz was shown a yellow card for a tactical foul, which has consequences. The Leverkusen native will miss the team's first Nations League quarter-final on March 20, 2025, when Germany will face either Italy, Croatia or Denmark away from home (draw on Friday at 12 noon in Nyon).
"I was already shouting at him," Musiala said angrily on the Sky microphone after the game. What did he shout? "Stupid," Musiala revealed.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann also didn't like the suspension of his creative player Wirtz at all. "I'm a bit annoyed about the yellow card for Flo. But it is what it is. We'll put another good player on the pitch," he said at the press conference.
Not a desired lot: "I'll be surprised"
Friday will also decide who Germany will face in the Nations League quarter-finals. The possible opponents: Italy, Croatia and Denmark. Nagelsmann does not have a favorite. "I'll let myself be surprised, I can't influence it. There aren't that many options. They are different teams that are at different stages of development. They all have their appeal."
In any case, the Germans will travel to their clash full of confidence. The Nagelsmann squad remained unbeaten in the 2024 international campaign - apart from the European Championship exit against Spain. In the Nations League, the DFB team finished top of Group 3 in League A, winning four and drawing two. The Netherlands also reached the knockout phase, finishing second with nine points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.