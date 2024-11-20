He had video of a rape on his cell phone!

Høiby's lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told Norwegian media that his client would appear in court, but that there was no basis for pre-trial detention. They want to show the court that the case looks different and is far more nuanced than what is being conveyed in the media: "The videos, if you look at them in context, show that nothing criminal has happened. Other evidence in this case also shows this. Therefore, no charges should have been brought."