Internationally outlawed
Ukraine now also receives anti-personnel mines
US President Joe Biden is once again stepping up military aid for Ukraine during his last months in the White House. Following the release of ATACMS missiles, Kiev is now also receiving anti-personnel mines. These are intended to strengthen the lines of defense in eastern Ukraine.
The reason for the change of mind in the White House is the steady advance of Russian troops in the Donbass. According to the Pentagon, the delivery of these mines is an effective means of slowing down the advance of Russian units, a US official told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. According to the Pentagon, the delivery of these mines is an effective means of slowing the advance of Russian units.
Self-destruction after a certain time
However, the use of anti-personnel mines will be limited to eastern Ukraine. In addition, special mines are to be supplied that self-destruct after a certain time or whose battery charge is limited in time. According to a report in the "Washington Post", the Ukrainian military have already promised not to lay these mines in densely populated areas.
The decision comes against the backdrop of US presidential election winner Donald Trump taking office in January. During the election campaign, the president-elect announced that he would massively reduce support for Kiev in its defensive war against Russia.
Anti-mine convention not ratified by the USA
The use of mines is internationally outlawed. The so-called Ottawa Convention of 1999, which came into force in 1999, prohibits the use, production and transfer of these insidious weapons, which continue to find their victims long after hostilities, especially among the civilian population in the respective regions. The convention has been signed and ratified by 164 states, but not by Russia and the USA. Ukraine ratified the document in 2005.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
