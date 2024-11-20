Ukraine now also receives anti-personnel mines

Anti-mine convention not ratified by the USA

The use of mines is internationally outlawed. The so-called Ottawa Convention of 1999, which came into force in 1999, prohibits the use, production and transfer of these insidious weapons, which continue to find their victims long after hostilities, especially among the civilian population in the respective regions. The convention has been signed and ratified by 164 states, but not by Russia and the USA. Ukraine ratified the document in 2005.