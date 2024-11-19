Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

High water temperature

More and more corals in the Great Barrier Reef dead

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 16:14

The Great Barrier Reef off the north coast of Australia is home to a unique animal and plant world. However, studies have now revealed mortality rates of up to 72 percent. Among other things, rising water temperatures have contributed to this.

0 Kommentare

These lead to coral bleaching. This means that the corals then shed the microscopic algae living on them in order to survive. If the water temperatures remain high, the corals turn white and die. Surveys of twelve sub-reefs have found mortality rates of up to 72 percent, as the Australian Institute of Marine Science announced on Tuesday. In one northern section, a third of the hard corals are already dead.

"Limited resilience"
Although only a relatively small part of the entire reef was examined for the new report, it is feared that the rest of the Great Barrier Reef has suffered a similarly high level of coral mortality. The fast-growing species Acropora was particularly affected this year. "The damage is serious, the losses are huge," said study leader Mike Emslie.

Global warming has been threatening the reef off Australia for years. (Bild: AP)
Global warming has been threatening the reef off Australia for years.
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AFP)
(Bild: AFP)

The Great Barrier Reef could recover, but its "resilience" is "limited", said Richard Leck from the environmental protection organization WWF. The Australian government must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 percent by 2023 compared to 2005. The country is one of the largest coal and gas exporters in the world.

The famous coral reef is 2300 kilometers long and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It consists of 2500 individual reefs. These in turn are among the largest and most complex ecosystems on earth, providing a natural environment for various plants and animals. More than 75 percent of all coral reefs worldwide are already under threat, for example due to overfishing, higher water temperatures and environmental pollution.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf