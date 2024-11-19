High water temperature
More and more corals in the Great Barrier Reef dead
The Great Barrier Reef off the north coast of Australia is home to a unique animal and plant world. However, studies have now revealed mortality rates of up to 72 percent. Among other things, rising water temperatures have contributed to this.
These lead to coral bleaching. This means that the corals then shed the microscopic algae living on them in order to survive. If the water temperatures remain high, the corals turn white and die. Surveys of twelve sub-reefs have found mortality rates of up to 72 percent, as the Australian Institute of Marine Science announced on Tuesday. In one northern section, a third of the hard corals are already dead.
"Limited resilience"
Although only a relatively small part of the entire reef was examined for the new report, it is feared that the rest of the Great Barrier Reef has suffered a similarly high level of coral mortality. The fast-growing species Acropora was particularly affected this year. "The damage is serious, the losses are huge," said study leader Mike Emslie.
The Great Barrier Reef could recover, but its "resilience" is "limited", said Richard Leck from the environmental protection organization WWF. The Australian government must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 percent by 2023 compared to 2005. The country is one of the largest coal and gas exporters in the world.
The famous coral reef is 2300 kilometers long and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It consists of 2500 individual reefs. These in turn are among the largest and most complex ecosystems on earth, providing a natural environment for various plants and animals. More than 75 percent of all coral reefs worldwide are already under threat, for example due to overfishing, higher water temperatures and environmental pollution.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.