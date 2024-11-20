SENaktiv fair
Colorful program for seniors and all creative people
From November 22 to 24, the SENaktiv and Creative Fair will once again take place in Innsbruck. From health to living to handicrafts, the topics are wide-ranging.
Next weekend, the Innsbruck trade fair will once again offer a highlight for the older generation, but also for all handicraft enthusiasts. The SENaktiv & Kreativmesse takes place from Friday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.
Exhibition stands, lectures and opportunities to join in
There should be all sorts of interesting things for senior citizens: On the one hand, it's all about active ageing. There will be exhibition stands, lectures and hands-on opportunities for sport, dance, entertainment, travel, education and crafts. Volunteering will play a special role, as LR Astrid Mair (ÖVP) emphasized. The question of where senior citizens can volunteer or become active will be explored.
Focus also on tinnitus, bowel and brain
On the other hand, the focus is on advice, prevention and health. Nutrition, care, law, security and IT will all play a role. This year's focus on health includes the lectures "The gut - the brain" and the topic of tinnitus. Selbsthilfe Tirol will also be represented this year with various self-help groups. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to talk directly to the group spokespersons or pick up information material about the groups.
Christmas anticipation with baking and handicrafts
The third theme area is all about well-being, living and the household, including beauty, wellness, fashion (also represented by the relevant branch of the Ferrari School) and fair shopping.
Prices
A day ticket costs 7 euros, children can enter the fair free of charge. The reduced ticket costs 3.50 euros. Admission is free for the accompanying person. Free admission for everyone is available on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and daily from 4 p.m. onwards.
The creative design activities at the creative fair (also supported by the Ferrari School) will have an Advent feel, for example when it comes to baking cookies or designing invitations or Christmas cards. There will also be crafting, crocheting, knitting, stamping and so on - there are no limits to the fun of handicrafts. As a special highlight, the morning pint with Franz Posch and his Innbrügglers starts at 11 am on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
