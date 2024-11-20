Colorful program for seniors and all creative people

Focus also on tinnitus, bowel and brain

On the other hand, the focus is on advice, prevention and health. Nutrition, care, law, security and IT will all play a role. This year's focus on health includes the lectures "The gut - the brain" and the topic of tinnitus. Selbsthilfe Tirol will also be represented this year with various self-help groups. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to talk directly to the group spokespersons or pick up information material about the groups.