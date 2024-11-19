“Musiala can put his own salary down”

Not just sporting reasons

"Just as there was no limit for Messi, there is no limit for Musiala for me either," says Mätthäus, who also puts on the marketing glasses: "You need him not only for sporting reasons, but also as the face of FC Bayern, where some active players will soon break away. You need Musiala as an advertising face for international marketing. That's a value that you can't pay for with money."