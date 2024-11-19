Matthäus is convinced:
“Musiala can put his own salary down”
The whole of footballing Germany is raving about Jamal Musiala, and TV pundit Lothar Matthäus is also convinced by the 21-year-old and urgently advises FC Bayern to seek a contract extension. In terms of salary, Matthäus said on Sky: "Musiala has free choice. He can practically put in the numbers himself, just like Franz Beckenbauer once said about me."
In 14 competitive matches for Bayern, Musiala scored nine goals and was voted "Man of the Match" several times. His contract runs until 2026 - the German record champions are currently working on a contract extension. According to Matthäus, a mega-package of 150 million euros would be "an appropriate sum". According to Sky, an annual salary of up to 25 million euros is currently being discussed - plus a commission for Musiala's advisor, a hand bonus and other performance-related bonuses that Bayern are said to be offering the midfielder.
You need Musiala as an advertising face for international marketing. That's a value that you can't pay for with money.
Not just sporting reasons
"Just as there was no limit for Messi, there is no limit for Musiala for me either," says Mätthäus, who also puts on the marketing glasses: "You need him not only for sporting reasons, but also as the face of FC Bayern, where some active players will soon break away. You need Musiala as an advertising face for international marketing. That's a value that you can't pay for with money."
It remains to be seen when the negotiations will be concluded. "I think we'll know more during the winter break," said Matthäus. At the moment, Musiala's focus is on the German national team and his duties at FC Bayern.
