Live: The EHF Women’s European Handball Championship in Vienna!
Join in the excitement at the Women's European Handball Championship 2024 in the Wiener Stadthalle. From December 5 - 15, 2024, the best female handball players in the world will be competing for the coveted title. Secure your tickets now, in all categories, at -30% off exclusively HERE in the Krone ticket store.
With 24 participating nations for the first time, the 16th European Women's Handball Championship, which will be jointly hosted by Austria, Hungary and Switzerland from November 28 to December 15, 2024, will be the biggest women's EURO in history!
Final stop main round - Vienna
After the hotly contested preliminary round matches in Basel, Debrecen and Innsbruck, the journey of the European Championship ends in Vienna. The Wiener Stadthalle will be the venue for the main round Group II and will host the final weekend on December 13-15, 2024.
Full support
The Red-White-Red handball team will go into the preliminary round stronger and optimistic after the test matches. The players are confident that they will qualify for the main round in Vienna and are hoping for home advantage. The home fans are also crucial for this. They are an essential ace up their sleeve.
Share the excitement live
Be there live when the best female handball players in Europe play in the Austrian capital and get your tickets now for the matches between the two best-placed teams in preliminary groups D, E and F in the Wiener Stadthalle and for the final!
Deal of the week
WOMEN'S EHF EURO 2024
Date: Thursday, 05.12.2024 - Sunday, 15.12.2024
Venue: Wiener Stadthalle - Hall D, Vienna
Discount: -30% on all categories
Bookable until incl. 25.11.2024 in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at
