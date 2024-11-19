City leases – entrepreneur gets rid of forest garden

Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) has repeatedly sought talks with the Federal Forestry Office - as reported by the "Krone" - and wanted to make the garden accessible to the public. "The municipality will lease almost 4,000 square meters of the area from 1 January 2025. It will finally be a garden for everyone in Hallein," he says happily. According to reports, Weickl has only paid an annual rent of 500 euros so far. "It certainly won't be much more than that," says Stangassinger.