From 22.11. in Graz
Newly conceived Advent market opens at the Iron Gate
On November 22, Advent in Graz starts with an innovation: a market is being created at the Iron Gate that is intended to embody the original meaning of the Christmas season - presented by the "Krone".
The new Advent market at the Iron Gate in Graz has set itself an ambitious goal: To create a place of contemplation in the stressful pre-Christmas period. After all, the hustle and bustle that prevails in cities at this time of year contradicts the actual meaning of Advent.
This is to be achieved with a unique market concept that, among other things, arranges the huts like a sheltered, cozy village. This will open its doors to visitors as early as Friday, November 22. The newly conceived market will then be open until December 23 (always Mon.-Thu. 2 to 10 p.m. and Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.).
The hut village offers a stage for jazz sounds as well as wood art and a creative program for the little ones. There will be a special highlight at the start: the Styrian band Alle Achtung will perform some of their songs. The switching on of the Advent lights can also be experienced live - preferably with one of the first cups of mulled wine of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.