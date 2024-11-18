"I'm very happy"
Twins! Ex-Super-G hero in father bliss
"I'm delighted to be able to show you the world - proud and full of anticipation" - former Swiss ski star Mauro Caviezel has publicly announced with great joy that he has become a father for the first time at the age of 36!
And not just one, but two, as his wife Nina recently gave birth to a pair of twins, the healthy and happy Nala Rose and Maleo Mauro, as the super-G discipline winner of the 2019/20 World Cup season posted on Instagram.
"Welcome to the family"
There he also left a "Welcome to the family" and two pictures, one of which shows the hands of mom and dad Caviezel and the four little feet of the babies, and the other the father packed with two baby carriers.
Combined bronze at the 2017 World Ski Championships
During his active career, Caviezel competed in 110 World Cup races, twelve of which he finished in the top three. In addition to the small crystal globe for winning the 2019/20 super-G classification, he also won combined bronze at the 2017 World Ski Championships in St. Moritz.
However, serious crashes in super-G training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January 2021 and at the end of November 2022 at the super-G in Lake Louise, in which he suffered a severe concussion and traumatic brain injury respectively, played a major role in the Swiss skier finally retiring from skiing.
