Trial in Avignon
Son of rapist: “Family was destroyed”
In the trial against the French serial rapist Dominique Pelicot (72), his eldest son (50) has testified in court. "I hope that this man will be punished for the atrocities he committed against my mother," he said on Monday in Avignon. The family had been "completely destroyed".
He hopes that his family will one day succeed in "erasing this man from our minds who is sitting here on my left", said David Pelicot. He only referred to his father as "this gentleman" during his statements. Pelicot described in court on Monday how the family learned that his father had been drugging his then-wife Gisèle with sleeping pills for years and raping her together with strangers he had contacted on internet forums.
The crime went on for ten years. 50 alleged rapists are standing trial with Dominique Pelicot, facing prison sentences of up to 20 years. The 72-year-old is also alleged to have drugged and raped his daughter Caroline. "If you have any decency left, then I want you to tell the truth about what you did to my sister," said David Pelicot. The Frenchman is also said to have encouraged his grandson to "play doctor".
Man has already confessed
The trial in Avignon is already in its final phase. Dominique Pelicot has confessed to repeatedly drugging his ex-wife with sleeping pills and raping her between 2011 and 2020 (see video above). Strangers were involved in at least 92 cases, only 50 of them could be identified.
Numerous photos and videos of the acts were found in Pelicot's possession, some of which were shown in court. Gisèle Pelicot had insisted that this be done publicly "so that shame would change sides". Three weeks are still planned for the pleas of the other defendants. The verdict is due to be handed down on December 20 at the latest.
