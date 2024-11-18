Two scholarships
Hohe Tauern National Park is looking for young researchers
In order to provide a platform for budding scientists, the Hohe Tauern National Park is awarding two scholarships worth 1500 euros. Applications are open until the end of January.
The Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) has already awarded several scholarships in different areas in previous years. This should also be possible again for 2025. We are therefore looking for young researchers to investigate projects in the protected area together with NPHT staff.
We are looking for young scientists from universities or universities of applied sciences, for example. They should not submit finished work, but research concepts and innovative ideas relating to the NPHT as an application.
Access to protected area work
"The Hohe Tauern National Park would like to motivate young people to conduct natural history research and support them in tackling their research projects together with the protected area," it says. The aim is to provide young academics with small financial support and access to protected area work.
One of the requirements for participation is that the scientific work or parts of it have not been supported by another funding body.
Two scholarships of up to 1500 euros will be awarded. The cooperation takes place with the NPHT as well as transnationally or optionally in Carinthia, Tyrol or Salzburg. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2025. All further information on the scholarship can be found here.
