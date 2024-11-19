Vera Sola: dark music through a kaleidoscope

She went on her first major European tour in 2019, but without a plan or destination at the time. "The routing was like shooting darts at the target blindfolded," she laughs looking back, "I don't know how many times we crossed the Alps because we were criss-crossing." Such chaos was refreshing, but also exhausting. With the necessary experience under her belt, the 35-year-old now approaches things much more routinely. Musically, she lets herself be guided. "My sound is an extension of my influences, tastes and sensibilities. When I played in Vienna in the spring, I visited the Leopold Museum and was completely blown away by the magnificent art. That again serves as inspiration for me, which might pop up again later. My music is sometimes a bit twisted and surreal, but then again clearly articulated. I let my feelings guide me and trust that this naturalness is the right thing. Whether it's folk, singer/songwriter, indie rock or Americana doesn't matter at all."