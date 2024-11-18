At Wembley Stadium
“Eight minutes of madness” in the Nations League
England are back in League A of the Nations League after beating Ireland 5-0. "Eight minutes of madness" had the Three Lions celebrating at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
England struggled for a half against Ireland in their last game under interim coach Lee Carsley, and even Harry Kane, who was back in the starting eleven, was unable to find a way through. Shortly after the break (51'), Ireland's Liam Scales was shown a yellow card for a foul on Jude Bellingham in the penalty area, but Kane converted the penalty with ease (53'). Newcastle's Anthony Gordon (56') with his first goal for the Three Lions and Conor Gallagher (58') gave them a clear lead within a few minutes.
"That was six or eight minutes of madness," complained Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson on RTE. "Losing the ball is one thing, not reacting is another. And then to concede a penalty and lose a player was a big shock. I had the feeling that we had lost our heads. It was a crazy moment that ruined everything."
Now comes Tuchel
West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen (76) and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis (79), who came on as substitutes shortly beforehand, rounded off England's success with their goals.
Carsley will now hand over to Thomas Tuchel. The German will take up his position at the English FA on January 1.
