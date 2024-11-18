Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At Wembley Stadium

“Eight minutes of madness” in the Nations League

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 10:10

England are back in League A of the Nations League after beating Ireland 5-0. "Eight minutes of madness" had the Three Lions celebrating at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

0 Kommentare

England struggled for a half against Ireland in their last game under interim coach Lee Carsley, and even Harry Kane, who was back in the starting eleven, was unable to find a way through. Shortly after the break (51'), Ireland's Liam Scales was shown a yellow card for a foul on Jude Bellingham in the penalty area, but Kane converted the penalty with ease (53'). Newcastle's Anthony Gordon (56') with his first goal for the Three Lions and Conor Gallagher (58') gave them a clear lead within a few minutes.

Harry Kane and Co. celebrate. (Bild: AP/Kin Cheung)
Harry Kane and Co. celebrate.
(Bild: AP/Kin Cheung)

"That was six or eight minutes of madness," complained Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson on RTE. "Losing the ball is one thing, not reacting is another. And then to concede a penalty and lose a player was a big shock. I had the feeling that we had lost our heads. It was a crazy moment that ruined everything."

Heimir Hallgrimsson (right) (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Heimir Hallgrimsson (right)
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Now comes Tuchel
West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen (76) and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis (79), who came on as substitutes shortly beforehand, rounded off England's success with their goals.

Carsley will now hand over to Thomas Tuchel. The German will take up his position at the English FA on January 1.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf