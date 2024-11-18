“Eight minutes of madness” in the Nations League

England struggled for a half against Ireland in their last game under interim coach Lee Carsley, and even Harry Kane, who was back in the starting eleven, was unable to find a way through. Shortly after the break (51'), Ireland's Liam Scales was shown a yellow card for a foul on Jude Bellingham in the penalty area, but Kane converted the penalty with ease (53'). Newcastle's Anthony Gordon (56') with his first goal for the Three Lions and Conor Gallagher (58') gave them a clear lead within a few minutes.