Toreros and a race to catch up
The lower house offered numerous highlights in the fall!
Final whistle! With the exception of four supplements next weekend, the lower house of soccer is going into a well-deserved winter break. After an autumn that delivered countless spectacular duels and records, the "Krone" takes a look in the rear-view mirror and presents the biggest highlights!
- White vests: bankruptcies are apparently foreign to some clubs! Franckviertel (2nd Central), Ranshofen (2nd Southwest) and Bad Leonfelden 1b (2nd North Central) marched through this fall unbeaten. The perfect first half of the season, however, was only achieved by Schiedlberg in 1st East, where they won all their games!
- Zero points: With a 3-3 draw in the previous week, 2nd mid-west strugglers ATSV Stadl-Paura, who had to concede the most goals with 72, managed to pick up their first point. Sattledt Juniors in the 2nd East will have to wait a little longer - they have conceded 13 goals in 13 games.
- Fair league: There were only three outright red cards in 91 games in the 2nd Central-West. There were also 15 yellow-red cards.
- Goal blocks: Schiedlberg goalkeeper Christoph Sturmberger didn't have to make a save in 913 minutes (ten games without conceding a goal) in the 1st East, conceding just three goals in total. Gallneukirchen also achieved this top result in the Bezirksliga Nord, where not only have they been unbeaten for 24 games, but "one-man" Lukas Kürnsteiner has now been unbeaten for 873 minutes and can and wants to extend his streak in the spring.
- Shooting festival: The biggest win of the fall came in the supplementary round last weekend. Alkoven sent their rivals from Oftering home with a 13:0 win. While Oftering were reduced to ten men after just seven minutes due to a yellow and red card, Alkoven's Kevin Krauss scored seven times.
- Toreros: Landesliga-Ost leaders Oedt 1b are determined to be promoted to the OÖ-Liga. This greed can also be seen in the goals scored - with 62, top striker Khamzat Chakayev scored 15 of them and leads the goalscorer list, they are the absolute leaders here. In comparison: Kleinzell is at the top of the 2nd Northwest with only 20 goals scored.
- Catching up: After four rounds, St. Veit were in last place with no points. However, coach Manuel Fröhlich's team then embarked on a furious run of eight wins and one draw and are back in the thick of the promotion race. In St. Peter (1st North), on the other hand, the red lantern shone after nine rounds, before four wins and fifth place followed.
This means that the two Mühlviertel clubs are already looking forward to a hot spring with many records, spectacles and fine lower division duels!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrowAbspielen
closeSchließen
expand_moreAufklappen
Loading...
replay_10Vorige 10 Sekunden
skip_previousZum Vorigen Wechseln
play_arrowAbspielen
skip_nextZum Nächsten Wechseln
forward_10Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.