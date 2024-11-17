Fake profile on Insta
Attention! Fraud attempt before Wels milestone
The Flyers from Wels celebrated their seventh win in a row in the Basketball Super League - something that has never happened before in the club's young history! Nevertheless, it's not all utter bliss for the league leaders, who have to deal with a fake profile on Instagram.
"Wake up, a bit more atmosphere", the Wels arena announcer tried to get the Flyers fans fired up after just under ten minutes of play. Although coach Sebastian Waser's team had not been beaten in six games and went into the home game against bottom-placed Fürstenfeld as Superliga leaders, there was no real spark in the Raiffeisen Arena, which was packed with 750 spectators. Was it due to the narrow 38:27 lead at the break and a surprisingly mixed performance?
Standing ovations
At least there was a standing ovation for top scorer Damion Rosser (22 points) and Co. after the 75:61 milestone victory (the first time in the club's history that it had won seven in a row). So was it all utter bliss in the trade fair city? Not quite, as the Flyers' officials had to deal with cheaters before the 75:61 victory.
Flyers Wels with a double L
Background: Together with neo-sponsor "swype", they published a competition on the official Instagram page in which you could win a Nintendo Switch including the basketball game NBA 2025 with a like. Fake profile with double L "Over a thousand people have already taken part, it's our best entry so far," says chairman Michael Dittrich with a smile. Less pleasing, however, was the fact that the large number of participants also attracted fraudsters, who contacted the participants via a fake profile (Flyers Wels with a double L) in order to obtain their data. "Of course, we reported this immediately and also pointed out the fake page," says Dittrich.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.