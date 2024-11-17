Attention! Fraud attempt before Wels milestone

Flyers Wels with a double L

Background: Together with neo-sponsor "swype", they published a competition on the official Instagram page in which you could win a Nintendo Switch including the basketball game NBA 2025 with a like. Fake profile with double L "Over a thousand people have already taken part, it's our best entry so far," says chairman Michael Dittrich with a smile. Less pleasing, however, was the fact that the large number of participants also attracted fraudsters, who contacted the participants via a fake profile (Flyers Wels with a double L) in order to obtain their data. "Of course, we reported this immediately and also pointed out the fake page," says Dittrich.