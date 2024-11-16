After winning the AHL derby
The Zell Polar Bears stormed to the top of the table
Zell's Eisbären turned the derby against the Red Bull Hockey Juniors around on Saturday evening and clearly won 5:2, taking the Pinzgau team to the top of the Alps Hockey League table.
After 40 minutes of play, the young ice bulls sensed their chance on Saturday. Coach Teemu Levijoki's crew were 2:1 ahead in front of 2401 spectators in Zell am See after goals from Laurin Sandholzer and Paul Vinzens - Daniel Ban scored for the Pinzgau team. Before the Polar Bears took a bite out of home ice!
After 51:35 minutes and goals from Maximilian Wilfang and Bernhard Fechtig, the home side had already turned the game around under the direction of coach Marcel Rodman.
"Showing character"
Matt McLeod and Hubert Berger scored with an empty-net goal to make it clear in the second Salzburg derby. Final score: 5:2.
While the Juniors mourned their victory, the home side were jubilant. "After a rusty start, we got into the game better and better," said defender Fechtig. "In the third period, as so often, we showed character and were able to turn the game around."
With the win, the tenth in the 14th game of the season, the Polar Bears climbed to the top of the Alps Hockey League table. That's how they like to go into the international break. The Juniors are in seventh place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.