Caps also lose second game against Pioneers

The Pioneers Vorarlberg won 4:1 (0:0,2:0,2:1) in Vienna on Saturday. It was the fifth win of the season for the team at the bottom of the league, the second against the ninth-placed Caps. The match-winner for the team from Feldkirch was Joshua Passolt, who scored to make it 2:0 (33'), 3:0 (51') and 4:0 (57'/empty net). Zane Franklin only scored the home side's consolation goal two minutes before the end.