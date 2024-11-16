Expert on gas supply stop: Prices remain stable

OMV resorts to alternative sources of supply

It initially remained unclear whether OMV could obtain Russian gas from alternative sources in future, for example from Slovakia or other market participants. "Over the past three years, we have made great efforts to diversify our supply sources and transportation capacities with non-Russian gas. In the event of an interruption in supply from Gazprom, we will primarily fall back on our alternative sources of supply and supply our customers reliably and without interruptions," it said.