Pipeline still full
Expert on gas supply stop: Prices remain stable
Following the gas supply freeze to OMV from Russia, Austrian consumers do not have to expect any noticeable price increases in the upcoming heating season. "Such a situation has already been expected on the markets. In addition, suppliers have largely hedged their prices for this winter," says E-Control economist Johannes Mayer.
The consequences of the supply freeze are also likely to be minimal for customers with variable contracts. "If you have such a contract, you will feel the effects slightly. But the impact will be permanent." Consumers with so-called float tariffs will face a maximum increase of one to two euros per month as things stand, Mayer estimates.
Gas price increased briefly
The wholesale gas price rose to just under 47 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Friday, but over the course of the day the price settled back down to the level before the announcement of the supply freeze to OMV, which has been in force since 6 a.m. today.
In any case, the suspension of deliveries had little impact on prices on the European market. "OMV is only a contractual partner of Gazprom. What's more, the transit contract through Ukraine runs until the end of the year," the expert pointed out.
Longer-term forecast difficult
In the longer term, i.e. beyond the winter of 2024/2025, the development of the price level is currently difficult to predict. "We can already see that the markets are nervous," said Mayer. From today's perspective, however, the market is assuming that prices will remain stable in the fourth quarter of next year. "That's good news for households."
However, the supply freeze is only likely to affect OMV. Russian gas continues to flow to Europe via Ukraine, which is also traded in Austria, the regulatory authority E-Control announced in a press release. It is not known to whom this gas belongs, "but gas is coming in", explained Mayer.
OMV resorts to alternative sources of supply
It initially remained unclear whether OMV could obtain Russian gas from alternative sources in future, for example from Slovakia or other market participants. "Over the past three years, we have made great efforts to diversify our supply sources and transportation capacities with non-Russian gas. In the event of an interruption in supply from Gazprom, we will primarily fall back on our alternative sources of supply and supply our customers reliably and without interruptions," it said.
The background to the gas supply freeze to OMV is the ruling of an arbitration court, which awarded OMV 230 million euros in damages. OMV then announced that it would cease payments to Gazprom in order to recover the millions awarded. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) emphasized on Friday evening that the delivery stop was manageable for Austria in view of its full gas storage facilities. OMV itself and E-Control also sought reassurance in this regard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.