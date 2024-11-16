Hush money paid
James Dean was blackmailed by gay lover
He became immortal as one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs in the 1950s. This makes the revelations in a new autobiography about James Dean all the more shocking. Author Jason Colavito claims to have discovered evidence that the "Beyond Eden" hero paid hush money to keep his gay affair from coming to light.
According to "Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean", Dean had worked as a parking attendant next to CBS Studios in 1951. There he met Rogers Brackett, the producer of a radio drama entitled "Alias Jane Doe". He offered the 15 years younger beau a supporting role in his show - and at the same time, the opportunity to move into his home.
"Feelings always hidden"
Colavito: "Although Dean had always hidden his feelings (about men), Brackett was able to open this very guarded, closed door with him."
After a year, Dean moved to New York, where Brackett lent him 450 dollars for hotels and 700 dollars for gifts and other expenses. Through Brackett's connections, Dean landed a role on Broadway in 1952, which led to his big breakthrough in Hollywood.
Dean ignored Brackett as a result. Until the latter visited him shortly before the premiere of "Beyond Eden" in 1954 and "demanded the money, the loan back from him". Dean refused to pay and accused Brackett of having taken advantage of him sexually.
Out-of-court settlement
Whereupon Brackett sued Dean in a New York court for 1400 dollars. In order to prevent his homosexual affair from coming to light during a trial, both sides agreed on a settlement. Dean agreed in writing to pay Brackett 800 dollars (today's value: just under 10,000 euros) in weekly installments of 100 dollars.
The new, biggest star in the acting firmament was not happy about this. Colavito: "Dean shouted: 'I didn't know the hooker had to pay - I thought it was the other way around!"
"Discovery pay"
According to the biography, Dean's agent then also persuaded the Warner Bros. studio to pay Brackett a generous "discovery fee" "to guarantee his future silence".
Tragically, this proved to be an unnecessary precaution in retrospect. Dean died in a car accident less than a year later at the age of 24.
