Before the final whistle
Scandal! Foda’s Kosovars march off the pitch
Scandal in the Nations League! The match between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest was interrupted in stoppage time on Friday evening with the score at 0-0 after the Kosovan players of former Austrian coach Franco Foda left the pitch.
According to media reports, they complained about racist remarks made by the Romanian fans. Shouts of "Serbia, Serbia" could be heard in the stadium. The Kosovars then refused to continue the game in the 93rd minute.
The point was enough for Romania to secure promotion to League B, while the Kosovars and their coach Franco Foda and LASK professional Valon Berisha were dependent on a win.
Relations between Kosovo and Serbia have been extremely tense for years. The reason for this is that Kosovo seceded from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008.
Not the first scandal in this duel
A similar incident occurred last year during the European Championship qualifier between Romania and Kosovo. Back then, a poster with the slogan "Serbia is Kosovo" was rolled out in the stands and the Kosovo team left the pitch in unison, but were eventually persuaded to continue playing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
