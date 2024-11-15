Local residents are outraged
Large-scale operation in the sticks instead of in a business park
Plans to set up a counting station for returnable bottles and cans have provoked strong protests in Vorchdorf (Upper Austria). Although the municipality has plenty of space for commercial operations, a location on the outskirts of the village was chosen. All heavy goods traffic with the containers is to travel along goods roads.
The plans to set up a counting system for plastic bottles and drinks cans caused a wave of indignation in Vorchdorf. With the introduction of the new deposit system from 1 January 2025, containers are to be delivered, counted, packaged and transported away for recycling on the outskirts of the village every day from Monday to Friday and, if necessary, also on Saturdays.
We are not against the system and its establishment in Vorchdorf. However, this location is undoubtedly not ideal. We will look for a better location.
Hans Mitterlehner, ÖVP-Bürgermeister
Locations are planned in Lower Austria, Tyrol, Styria and Upper Austria. While in Dobl in Styria the counting system is being built right next to the highway, in Vorchdorf it is in the middle of nowhere.
We feel overlooked and let down by the politicians. In future, we will be overrun by trucks delivering or collecting returnable bottles from Monday to Saturday.
Karin Eich, Anrainerin
Emotions therefore ran high at an information event with representatives from politics, the operator ÖkoPoint GmbH and local residents. ÖVP mayor Hans Mitterlehner did not hold back his opposition to the project. "The location is undoubtedly not ideal. There will be an additional burden on local residents due to the traffic. As a municipality, our hands are tied. No permit is required to operate the plant. The Waste Management Act allows a great deal."
The residents do not want to accept this. "The access roads are exclusively goods roads. Meeting traffic offers no alternative routes, which is a problem for farmers in winter and during the season," said one resident.
In principle, this project should make a contribution to environmental protection. The question arises as to where the 'green idea' is if it is to take place in the middle of grassland. The truck traffic goes right past schools and kindergartens.
Hannes Prielinger, Anrainer
Deputy Mayor Margit Kriechbaum wanted to know from the operator whether he could imagine relocating the existing facility if alternative proposals were made.
When deciding on the location, the Ministry of the Environment set a zero point, which fell on Vorchdorf. I imagine a relocation would be difficult.
Reinhard Kerschner, Betreiber der Anlage
The answer was rather evasive. The fact that the plant is already in place caused displeasure. This is because the state government's oral hearing on the waste management permit will not take place until Monday. "They drove over us," grumbled one local resident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
