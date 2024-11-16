Bona fide pensioner robbed by Romanian woman

The defense lawyer's request for a lenient sentence for his client sounds almost like a mockery. "She didn't pocket the money for herself, she sent it to Romania. It's like a clan. You also have to understand the circumstances of the people living in Romania," says the lawyer.

The fact that the 46-year-old criminal tourist already has five previous convictions for such crimes in Germany, Switzerland and Austria also shows how little the unemployed person cares about the law, especially as she has always got away with conditional prison sentences in the past. After three thefts in Vorarlberg, in which she stole money and jewelry worth a total of 8,300 euros from pensioners, the thieving Romanian's "lucky streak" has now come to an end at the regional court in Feldkirch.