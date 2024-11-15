"Gravel Baron"
Entrepreneurial legend Karl Schwarzl has passed away
Karl Schwarzl was the "gravel baron" whose name still characterizes Styria today: The Styrian entrepreneur and former mayor of the municipality of Laßnitzhöhe has now passed away at the age of 95.
A great entrepreneur's heart is no longer beating: just two weeks before his 96th birthday, Karl Schwarzl passed away in Laßnitzhöhe, where he was once also mayor. With the Schwarzl gravel and concrete plant, he made a name for himself as the "gravel baron" far beyond the country's borders. This was followed by the Schwarzl Clinic and, of course, the lake named after him in the south of Graz - today the Schwarzl Leisure Center. The exceptional entrepreneur was also awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor of the Province of Styria in 1984.
Drexler: "Incredible life's work"
Politicians had nothing but words of praise for Schwarzl: "He was the epitome of the Styrian entrepreneurial spirit. A person for whom diligence and performance were always at the center of attention, which is why he accomplished an incredible life's work," says Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP). His deputy Anton Lang added: "Styria will always be grateful to Karl Schwarzl for his achievements and will cherish his memory forever. My sincere condolences go to his family, whom I wish much strength at this difficult time."
And for Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Styria's Minister of Economic Affairs, Styria has lost an "outstanding entrepreneurial personality in Karl Schwarzl. With his commitment as an entrepreneur and right up to the end as a supporter of company founders, he made an enormous contribution to Styria as a business location."
The funeral will take place on Saturday, November 23, at the Laßnitzhöhe parish church - a farewell service will be possible on the Friday before, from 9 am, at the funeral home.
