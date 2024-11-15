Entrepreneurial legend Karl Schwarzl has passed away

A great entrepreneur's heart is no longer beating: just two weeks before his 96th birthday, Karl Schwarzl passed away in Laßnitzhöhe, where he was once also mayor. With the Schwarzl gravel and concrete plant, he made a name for himself as the "gravel baron" far beyond the country's borders. This was followed by the Schwarzl Clinic and, of course, the lake named after him in the south of Graz - today the Schwarzl Leisure Center. The exceptional entrepreneur was also awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor of the Province of Styria in 1984.