Inflation is falling

The weakening economy is accompanied by a further fall in inflation figures: Overall inflation in the eurozone is set to virtually halve to 2.4 percent in 2024, from 5.4 percent in 2023. It is expected to fall further to 2.1 percent in 2025 and 1.9 percent in 2026. This would also mean that the European Central Bank's target of keeping the inflation rate below 2% would be achieved again. In the EU, overall inflation will fall from 6.4 percent in 2023 to 2.6 percent, and by 2.4 and 2.0 percent in the following years. In Austria, prices are expected to rise by 2.9% this year and then by 2.1% and 1.7% respectively.