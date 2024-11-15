Standstill in Berlin: parliamentary sessions canceled

Due to the break-up of the coalition, there is no draft budget that can be approved by a majority, so a majority of MPs considered the meetings to be superfluous. "Without a budget, there is no need for a budget week, it's as simple as that," said FDP Parliamentary Secretary Johannes Vogel during the plenary debate. His SPD colleague Katja Mast spoke of a "special situation" following the loss of the government majority. "The SPD, Greens, FDP and CDU/CSU are in agreement: this budget week is not necessary," said Mast. There are still two full weeks of sessions scheduled for December in which the Bundestag can make upcoming decisions.