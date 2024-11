“Treats” for rail commuters even before Christmas

Outlook for fall 2025

Landbauer also gives an outlook on improvements for rail commuters that are planned for the coming year. For example, a new night-time connection between Vienna and St. Pölten is to be offered in fall 2025. In the Weinviertel region, there will also be a new late-night service and a daily early morning service between Vienna and Hollabrunn. And a half-hourly service on the Pottendorf line towards Wiener Neustadt is also planned in the morning.