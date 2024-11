Pig “Günther” “arrested” on the run

Selfie with runaway

Fortunately, the officers already knew the pig from their patrol work - not because "Günther" escapes so often, but because a small pig that always lives in its enclosure in the patrol area is easier to remember than any cat. That's why the police officers didn't take the long way round, but caught "Günther", "arrested" him briefly and returned him to his enclosure - but first they took a selfie (see above).