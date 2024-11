Eagles madness: Two touchdowns in 20 seconds!

Saquon Barkley emerged as the match winner. The running back scored two touchdowns within 20 seconds in the final period. After Barkley ran 23 yards into the opposing end zone with five minutes to go, the ball carrier then scored a 39-yard touchdown to take a decisive 26:10 lead. Prior to that, the Eagles defense had intercepted Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as he attempted to pass the ball.