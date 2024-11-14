EU funds misappropriated?
Justice demands mega-punishment: Le Pen threatened with political exit
The trial over the embezzlement of EU funds could put an early end to French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen's presidential ambitions: On Wednesday evening in Paris, the public prosecutor's office demanded that the leader of the Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group be disqualified from standing for election for five years in addition to a prison sentence of several years.
The deprivation of the right to stand for election prohibits the accused from running in local or national elections, emphasized public prosecutor Nicolas Barret. Surprisingly, the public prosecutor's office demanded that the disenfranchisement should apply immediately - even in the event that Le Pen appeals.
Public prosecutor's office demands five years in prison and a heavy fine
A prison sentence, on the other hand, will generally be postponed if there is an appeal. In addition, the public prosecutor's office wants Le Pen to be sentenced to five years in prison, three of which are suspended, and a fine of 300,000 euros.
Le Pen counters accusations
Le Pen accused the public prosecutor of pursuing political goals. "The only thing they are interested in is excluding Marine Le Pen from political life (...) and ruining the party," the main defendant said after the prosecution's plea. She accused the prosecution of "depriving the French of the opportunity to vote for those they want to vote for".
Le Pen has already stood three times as a presidential candidate in France and describes herself as her party's "natural candidate" for the next presidential election in 2027.
The only thing they are interested in is excluding Marine Le Pen from political life and ruining the party.
Marine Le Pen über die Staatsanwaltschaft
The public prosecutor's office demanded varying prison sentences for other RN members accused in the trial and also the withdrawal of the right to stand for election. The party is also to repay two million euros to the EU Parliament.
Right-wing populists react with fierce protest
RN party leader Jordan Bardella accused the public prosecutor's office of an "act of revenge" against Le Pen and an "attack on democracy". "The demands amount to depriving millions of French people of their vote," he wrote on X. Numerous party friends published photos of themselves with Le Pen and the hashtag "I supported Marine".
The conservative former interior minister Gérald Darmanin also indirectly criticized the prosecutor's demand as politically motivated: "Marine Le Pen must be defeated at the ballot box, not elsewhere". This statement in turn sparked criticism from the left-wing opposition.
Le Pen herself had indicated a plan B a few days ago. "I can already see that some people are looking forward to getting rid of me," she said at the presentation of a programmatic book by Bardella. "But there is bad news: even if they succeed, there is still Jordan Bardella."
Marine Le Pen must be defeated at the ballot box, not elsewhere.
Frankreichs Ex-Innenminister Gérald Darmanin
Verdict expected in early 2025
The trial, which has been going on for six weeks, is about the alleged bogus employment of assistants in the European Parliament. A verdict is expected at the beginning of 2025.
The public prosecutor accuses Le Pen of an "organized system" for the benefit of her party Rassemblement National (RN, formerly Front National). "The party was in a difficult financial situation and used everything that was possible, legal or not," emphasized prosecutor Louise Neyton. The EU Parliament was the party's "milk cow".
Le Pen maintains her innocence
In addition to Le Pen, her party as well as former and current members of the EU Parliament and their assistants are also on trial. Le Pen repeatedly proclaimed her innocence during the trial. She pointed out that the assistants had not worked for individual MEPs, but for the entire group. The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, accuses her of systematically using the assistants' salaries to restructure the party's finances.
