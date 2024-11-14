Justice demands mega-punishment: Le Pen threatened with political exit

Le Pen maintains her innocence

In addition to Le Pen, her party as well as former and current members of the EU Parliament and their assistants are also on trial. Le Pen repeatedly proclaimed her innocence during the trial. She pointed out that the assistants had not worked for individual MEPs, but for the entire group. The public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, accuses her of systematically using the assistants' salaries to restructure the party's finances.