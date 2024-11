40-year-old drunk driver crashed into a crash barrier

Driver refused to take a breathalyzer test

The emergency services immediately rushed to the scene and provided first aid. He was then taken to the Diakonissen Schladming clinic. The 40-year-old refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene of the accident, but was obviously heavily intoxicated. His driver's license could not be taken from him - he did not have it with him. The vehicle was recovered by the Schladming volunteer fire department.