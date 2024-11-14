CDU also had trouble with Grönemeyer

Incidentally, the CDU also recently got into trouble with the song. At the end of October, the youth organization Junge Union (JU) had Grönemeyer's song played at their meeting in Halle in Saxony-Anhalt during the entrance of the CDU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz into the hall - the song was moderated: "Join me in welcoming the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany". Grönemeyer then banned the use of his hit.