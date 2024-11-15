Positive signals
Pioneers traveled to Hungary with a tailwind
The Pioneers Vorarlberg won their home game against HC Pustertal 5:4 (2:1, 0:0, 3:3), thus celebrating their fourth win of the season and closing to within two points of the Innsbruck Sharks. The away double at Fehervar and the Capitals are now on the program on Friday and Saturday.
While Dylan Stanley's team was again consistent over the 60 minutes this time, the special teams still didn't work as desired - the Pioneers were outnumbered twice and conceded two goals. They failed to score on their two power plays. "We made a few changes over the international break and the players accepted them well," said a delighted Stanley, "the five goals are very positive, but we have to keep working on ourselves."
New sponsor
There was also good news for the Pioneers on the commercial front. A new premium partner, the local food tech company NEOH, was presented as the team's jersey sponsor - the new kit was put on the ice for the first time in the home game against Pustertal.
Good omens
Today (19.15) and tomorrow (17) the Feldkirch team will continue with an exciting away double. First at Fehervar, then on Saturday at the Vienna Capitals - and the Vorarlberg team has already won once against both teams this season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.