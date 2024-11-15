St. Pölten expects to be millions in the red in 2025

5.4 million euros for the promenade

At the same time, further investments are to be made in the state capital despite the precarious situation. Eight million euros will flow into road construction, almost half of which will go into the reconstruction of the Promenade Ring. More than 5.4 million euros have been budgeted for sewer construction and four million euros for the drinking water supply. In addition, the aim is to further develop the location as an educational and economic center of the country.