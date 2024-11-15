East Tyrolean veteran
Charity cyclist has collected 900,000 euros and wants more
East Tyrolean charity cyclist Ulrich Mattersberger has been collecting donations and pedaling hard for around 30 years. This year, he is once again taking on a family in need and has created a special campaign.
Even at the age of 70, the sprightly East Tyrolean "donation cyclist" Ulrich Mattersberger never tires. He does a considerable amount of work on his ergometer every day, as he reveals: "My body demands that I cycle 70 kilometers after getting up, go to the gym and then cycle another 50 kilometers." It has already become a habit. This year she has already cycled 35,000 kilometers - almost around the world.
It's about a mother with two seriously ill children. She herself suffers from cancer. As she is not doing so well, I wanted to do something for her.
Ulrich Mattersberger
Ever since he stopped taking part in races, he has used his passion as motivation to cycle for a good cause. He has already raised over 900,000 euros for charitable projects over the past 30 years.
One euro per kilometer
He is particularly interested in a family from East Tyrol that he met during a fundraising campaign: "It's about a mother with two seriously ill children. She herself suffers from cancer. As she is not doing so well, I wanted to do something for her." Without further ado, he organized a campaign in which he wants to cycle 5,000 kilometers by 23 December.
He will donate one euro for every kilometer. "If companies or people get involved, all the better."
To fulfill a dream, he gave himself a present for his 70th birthday. Together with his son, he wanted to cycle over the Glockner Road to the top of Austria in less than 70 minutes. "I did it in 67," laughs the East Tyrolean original.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
