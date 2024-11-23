Vienna, Lower Austria & Burgenland
Every day, many dogs, cats and small animals end up in the rescue centers of animal shelters. They all deserve a second chance to find a home with loving owners and to go through thick and thin with them. Every week, we present furry friends who are looking for a new home.
The headstrong tomcat Simba (five years old) has a strong character and is looking for cat connoisseurs. He would like a home where he can go outside. Anyone interested should call 0676/641 28 75.
Lilly (twelve years old) is a bit shy at first, but has been waiting for a cuddly home for a long time. Once she has gained confidence, she is very cuddly. Lilly would like a single home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
The sisters Peaches and Josy have unfortunately lost their mums. They are incredibly loving, cuddly and cozy cats who are looking for a quiet home. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
Simon (about five years old) is a very people-oriented, trusting cat. The velvet paw loves cuddles and attention more than anything. As a former stray, he would also like to go outside. Simon would like to be a lone prince, unfortunately he doesn't get on with other cats. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
The affectionate mixed-breed dog Rina (eight years old) is friendly towards people and dogs, but does not seek contact and goes her own way. We are looking for a loving home on the outskirts of the city for this cuddly dog. Anyone interested should contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Elias (one year old) is very bright and curious and still very playful due to his age. He does not like other cats and is not very friendly towards them. Elias has a food allergy and is currently only given hypoallergenic dry food and medication to relieve his itchy skin. We are looking for a childless home in an apartment for this active velvet paw. Anyone interested should contact us on 0699/166 040 52 or katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Mongrel Valesko (three years old) loves people and is also good with dogs. This friendly guy is rather quiet, but still funny and playful - he is a gentle fellow and loves to work for food. As the male dog has not known much in his life so far, he is looking for a quiet home in the countryside, alongside a confident second dog. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.
Sam, Shiva (both thirteen years old) and Rudi (fifteen years old) have unfortunately lost their mums and would love nothing more than to spend their twilight years in a real, cuddly home. All three are good with other cats. If you are interested, please call 0676/641 28 75.
Baby rabbits were born at the Assisi farm in Stockerau. The still nameless rodents are looking for a home with people who have experience in keeping them and are aware of the responsibility for the demanding needs of these animals. If you are interested, please contact us on 0660/348 98 63 or office@tierschutzverein.at.
Max (six years old) and Sindy (fifteen years old) had to say goodbye to their owner. The inseparable duo are looking for a loving home with a family with a garden - who would like to experience many more adventures with them. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
Shepherd mix Theodor (two years old) loves both physical and mental challenges. As the male dog still reacts insecurely to environmental stimuli, he is looking for owners who can give him the security he needs. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Marcela (two months old) was handed in with six other guinea pigs at TierQuarTier Vienna. The lovable rodent can either become part of an existing guinea pig family or move out with a conspecific. If you are interested, please contact kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at or 01/734 110 20.
Matcha (three years old) has not known much in her life so far. The friendly dog needs time to build up trust at the beginning. We are looking for experienced, patient dog owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierquartier.at or 01 /734 110 20.
Six adorable puppies (nine weeks old) are waiting for a cuddly home. Responsible dog owners who would like to get to know this bright bunch of rascals should call 0676/493 27 16.
Benny and Lucy (six years old) unfortunately had to say goodbye to their owner. The friendly mongrels are looking for a cuddly place to live together with patient dog owners. If you are interested, please call 0660/236 21 15.
Bisou (nine years old) loves to roam around the neighborhood. The freedom-loving tomcat is looking for a cuddly single place with the opportunity to roam free. If you are interested, please call 0650/496 22 43.
Husky mongrel Jupiter (eleven months old) loves to romp around in the meadows. We are looking for active, experienced dog owners who would like to experience many more adventures with this bright male dog. If you are interested, please call 0676/941 19 21.
Nuki (11 years old) has unfortunately lost her owner. The good-natured, loving Dalmatian dog, who reacts to hectic and noisy situations with stress, is therefore urgently looking for a quiet place to live with sensitive dog owners. For more information about the lovely sniffer call 0664/524 44 80.
Mixed-breed male dog Mexx (5 months young) would like to gradually get to know everyday things, experience further socialization and perfect his basic signals through reward-oriented training. We are looking for a home on the outskirts of town or in the countryside. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
Jeanny (10) needs people with cat experience who can give her enough time to settle in and can read her body language. We are looking for a quiet, single home for the ten-year-old velvet paw. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 52.
Born in June 2024, the mixed-breed male Remmy still reacts insecurely to strangers, environmental stimuli and noises and too much stress unfortunately affects his stomach. We are therefore looking for a quiet home in the countryside, ideally with childless people with dog experience. It should be borne in mind that a puppy is not yet house-trained and cannot yet be left alone. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/16 60 40 74.
This cuddly cat (about four years old, neutered) was nursed up by an animal lover and given veterinary care. She is now looking for a cuddly forever home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0699/101 567 34.
Monkey is a very bright, two-year-old dog who sometimes greets people with a stormy welcome. He is quick on his feet on walks and enjoys running around to the full. As this young male dog has a lot of strength, you should be stable to be able to hold him safely. Monkey needs confident owners who can give him support and structure. Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 01/734 110 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Erwin is full of vigor, energy and physical activity. He seeks physical contact with people he knows and likes to give the odd kiss. With strangers, the four-year-old male needs a little time to gain their trust. He would love to be with you everywhere and at all times and go through thick and thin with his people. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ilaria was found together with two other rabbits in a transport box on the sidewalk. The female rabbit - nine months old - is now looking for a family where she can finally arrive. As group animals, rabbits are extremely social creatures and must therefore be kept at least in pairs in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an email to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Snow White (three years old) has not known much in her life so far. The cautious dog needs time to build up trust. We are looking for a stress-free, child-free, quiet home in the countryside with a confident second dog. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Cat lady Liora (ten years old) is sociable towards people, but not pushy. She loves to eat and is always happy to receive treats. Liora is a loner, she does not accept other cats. She is therefore looking for a quiet, cuddly home. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
Mixed-breed male Emilio (two years old) needs time at the beginning to build up trust. As he sometimes defends his food, children in the same household should be at least of teenage age. The male dog would be happy with experienced owners. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
We are urgently looking for a new home for five-year-old cat Ina and her four-year-old companion Balu. The inseparable velvet paws are longing for people who will give them time to settle in and give them lots of attention and cuddles. Cat lovers please call 0699/18 17 50 90.
Tom, Jerry & Marley - extremely active, cuddly and playful - are waiting for a place to live together and should have the opportunity to go outside once they have settled in. For more information about the smart, four-month-old cat trio, please call 0660/999 09 40.
Due to a change in circumstances, we are urgently looking for a new home for Bear (five years old). The good-natured male husky would be delighted to have a sporty owner who would like to experience many more adventures with him and enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0681/207 850 71.
Leo - a beauty and a soul of a dog. This agile, friendly youngster learns new things with enthusiasm and is also suitable as a second dog. His new family should be active and adventurous. Dog lovers should contact us on 0699/10 96 46 06.
Kater Knopf has already been through a lot in his young life - he was born in February 2024. Together with other cats, he was rescued from an animal hoarding household. This past has left its mark on him. He is still very shy and needs a lot of patience and time to overcome his shyness. We are looking for loving cat friends who have a big heart for this gentle tomcat, who has already been neutered and chipped, and who are willing to show him a safe, secure life step by step. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Sepp is a friendly and open male dog with a sensitive core. He meets strangers with curiosity, but needs a little time to gain their trust and allow cuddles. Once you have won his heart, Sepp becomes a loving "cuddle dog" who loves to be close to his humans. We are looking for a quiet, loving home for the twelve-year-old four-legged friend, where he can relax and enjoy loving attention. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Jakob - eight years old - is a friendly, independent dog who has a mind of his own. He has no problem with strangers, but does not immediately seek direct contact. If you give him the freedom to decide at his own pace, he usually comes by himself to check out the situation first. As soon as the mood is right for Jakob, he enjoys being stroked or can be won over with treats. Sometimes, however, he prefers to do his own thing. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ozzie (3 months) is a little charmer on four paws! With his inquisitive look and cheeky ears, he likes to explore every corner and won't let anything stop him. He loves to dash around the enclosure like a little whirlwind and nibble on fresh greenery from time to time. Cuddles are okay - but only when Ozzie is in the right mood. Anyone who gives this sweet, three-month-old bundle of energy a loving home is sure to get a lot of entertainment and a male rabbit with a lot of character. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to an allergy, Minnie & Flocke (eleven years old) have to be given away with a heavy heart. The cuddly paws are looking for a cuddly forever home together. If you are interested, please call 0664/888 830 03.
Simba and Zoe (ten years old) are inseparable. The two cuddly paws are looking for a loving forever home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.
Remo (seven years old) is a friendly terrier who generally reacts neutrally to strangers. Depending on his mood, he can be bribed with treats and enjoys being stroked. His owners should be willing to train him and have patience and time. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Ritchie (nine months old) is an active male rabbit who has not yet had many positive experiences in his life. Ritchie would like to become part of a loving rabbit family. If you are interested, please contact 01/734 110 20 or kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Azul (five years old) cannot cope with everyday life at the shelter and is stressed. With the right mix of calm and exercise, this friendly male dog, who loves to take part in training, is sure to develop into a great companion. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lovely mongrel Chase is a wonderful companion on walks and hikes. However, living indoors still stresses him out a lot. He needs time to get used to new situations, as he tends to jump up and nip when he is overwhelmed. Chase is therefore looking for a home with patient people who will give him the time he needs at the beginning. As the male dog suffers from a mite allergy, he receives a monthly desensitization injection and special food. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
Medusa (eight years old) was simply abandoned. The lively cat is very curious. However, if she doesn't like something, she shows it very clearly - you have to recognize and respect her boundaries. We are looking for a childless single cat with outdoor access. If you are interested, please contact katzenvergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 52.
American Staffordshire Terrier Vito (nine years old) is friendly towards people and is feisty. He has not known much in his life so far as he was kept in a cellar. Vito is curious and relaxed, even with vets. This relaxed male dog is looking for a childless, single home on the outskirts of town. If you are interested, please contact hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at or 0699/166 040 74.
German Shepherd Spezi (nine years old) is a friendly male dog who approaches people he knows and loves to be stroked. If you also have a treat or two at hand, the ice is immediately broken. He likes to decide for himself when the time is right to approach strangers. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Limona is a sweet, calm female rabbit who enjoys the company of other rabbits and needs plenty of space to hop around and explore in her new home. With patience and loving care, Limona (one year old) is sure to quickly gain confidence. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Enrico (one year old) was found running loose on the street. He is friendly and open-minded with people he knows and enjoys any loving attention. He is a little skeptical of strangers at first. His new owners should allow plenty of time and patience for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like driving a car etc. Enrico is an active male dog who wants to be challenged in his new home. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Bella (three years old) is a friendly mix dog who loves to run around in the meadows. She is looking for a single home with experienced, active dog owners who enjoy training together. If you are interested, please call 0676/394 45 70.
Due to a change in life circumstances, Lotta (ten years old) & Sandy (twelve years old) had to be given away with a heavy heart. The two dog ladies are inseparable and are waiting for a hospice place together on the quiet outskirts of the city with a garden. If you are interested, please call 0650/891 96 51 or 0699/24 50 50.
Karamella (nine months old) was abandoned in the subway. Since then, the rabbit has been waiting for a loving home where she can finally become part of a family. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Doberman Tayson (two years old) is generally friendly, but often gets in his own way due to his stress levels. The insecure male dog needs a lot of support, so we are looking for an experienced, confident owner who will patiently stand by his side. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
The lively senior duo Gabriele (sixteen years old) & Alexius (ten years old) are looking for a quiet place to live together with experienced, sensitive dog owners who will give them plenty of attention and keep them busy. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to a change in her owner's circumstances, cat lady Angie (six years old) is looking for a new home. The cuddly velvet paw would love a cuddly single place. If you are interested, please call 0677/640 129 80.
Due to a change in circumstances, Pauli (nine months old) has to be given away. We are looking for a sporty family who would like to experience many more adventures with this bright mixed-breed dog. If you are interested, please call 0699/100 060 00.
Ghost & Sam (one year old) need time at the beginning to build up trust. Together they are waiting for a quiet, cuddly place to live with cat lovers who can offer them the opportunity to go outside after a short acclimatization period. If you are interested, please call 0676/364 21 16.
Puppy & Simba (five months old) are looking for a cuddly forever home together with the possibility of secure outdoor access. Cat lovers who would like to get to know these two cuddly paws should call 0699/140 096 51.
Hanni & Fanni currently live at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau and are inseparable. The adorable goats enchant everyone with their gentle, friendly nature and are always up for new discoveries and cuddles. Anyone interested can call 0660/348 98 63 or send an e-mail to office@tierschutzverein.at.
The cute dwarf hamster Ouzo (one year old) was left behind in an apartment and has been waiting for a new loving forever home ever since. He is a loner and should be kept alone. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at.
Due to a change in their owners' circumstances, Baby and Maxi (nine years old) have to be relinquished with a heavy heart. The cuddly paws would love a quiet home with the opportunity to go outside. If you are interested, please call 0677/614 633 96.
Lalita (one year old) is a power pack with plenty of bumblebees up her butt. However, she needs time at the beginning to build up trust. The dog loves being outside and exploring her surroundings. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Vegeta (ten months old) is a lively mongrel who turns every day into an adventure with his boundless energy and curiosity. The young male dog has lots of energy and a strong will. We are looking for active owners. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
At the ripe old age of fifteen,Pippi is looking for a place of mercy. She likes to be quiet and enjoys being stroked on her owner's lap. A single place in an apartment without outdoor access would be best for Pipi (leukosis positive). The cat needs daily medication, but she takes it without any problems. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
The cat house of the "Krone" animal corner in Vienna is home to cats that have often lost their homes due to tragic circumstances. Now three of these velvet paws are ready for a new cuddly home: Cleo (five years old), Odin and Rosi (three years old) are waiting for a place to live together. If you are interested, please call 0680/150 77 27.
Gisbert and Giselheid (one year old) were abandoned in a courtyard in Vienna. The two rabbits are very playful and love to romp around in their enclosure. The duo are longing for a loving home where they will receive the love they deserve. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email kleintiervergabe@tierquartier.at .
Semmel (nine years old) was simply handed in to the vet due to excessive demands. The adorable velvet paw suffers from gastritis and is looking for a loving, quiet single place with cat friends. If you are interested, please call 01/368 18 76.
The good-natured mixed-breed dog Ashley (six years old) is very active and loves to run around in the meadows - but she has a strong hunting instinct. Her new family should enjoy exercising her physically and mentally. Interested parties can call 01/734 110 20 or send an e-mail to hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.
Eight adorable puppies (four months old - five males, three females) are waiting for cuddly homes at the Schandl boarding kennel. Responsible owners who would like to get to know these bright furry noses should contact us on 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at
Tyson (six years old) didn't have an easy start and still had a lot to learn - but thanks to the loving care, training and attention at the Schandl boarding kennel, the American Staff male is ready for his new forever home. If you are interested, please contact 0664/283 00 23 or www.tierpension-schandl.at.
