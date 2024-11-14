Trial in Feldkirch
Prison sentences for petrol station robbers
Two young people from Vorarlberg with several previous convictions committed an armed robbery at the OMV petrol station in Dornbirn Schwefel in mid-September. At the time, they stole cash, and both were given hefty prison sentences at the trial on Wednesday.
In mid-September, the duo targeted the OMV petrol station in Dornbirn Schwefel. At that time they collected cash, in the trial on Wednesday in Feldkirch there were hefty prison sentences. "Look at this misery. The father is brought in in handcuffs while the little daughter has to watch. Next to her is the crying mother of the child," began public prosecutor Philipp Höfle in his closing statement. In the dock, two stranded existences aged 17 and 19. Both have multiple previous convictions, neither has a job and both have been stuck in a drug swamp for years.
The combination of all this was also the reason for the petrol station robbery in mid-September. It was around three o'clock in the morning when the two men wearing helmets and masks stormed into the salesroom and threatened customers and an employee with a gas pistol. Threatened with more shots, the employee doesn't hesitate for long and hands over the 1,200 euros from the till to the pistolero. To keep the victims at bay, the 19-year-old then fires a warning shot before fleeing with his accomplice on a moped. An immediate manhunt was initially unsuccessful. A day later, however, they were caught and remanded in custody.
During the trial, they apologized to the victims. However, their belated remorse did not save them from a prison sentence. The 17-year-old was sent to prison for two and a half years for the crime of aggravated robbery. The second defendant for four and a half years. He will also serve nine months from revoked suspended sentences. Not legally binding.
