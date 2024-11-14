Prison sentences for petrol station robbers

The combination of all this was also the reason for the petrol station robbery in mid-September. It was around three o'clock in the morning when the two men wearing helmets and masks stormed into the salesroom and threatened customers and an employee with a gas pistol. Threatened with more shots, the employee doesn't hesitate for long and hands over the 1,200 euros from the till to the pistolero. To keep the victims at bay, the 19-year-old then fires a warning shot before fleeing with his accomplice on a moped. An immediate manhunt was initially unsuccessful. A day later, however, they were caught and remanded in custody.