Sweeney grumbles about big hypocrisy in Hollywood
Hollywood's new It girl has had enough of hypocrisy. In an interview with "Vanity Fair", Sydney Sweeney is outraged that her industry celebrates itself for how much women have other women's backs: "That doesn't happen at all! To the front they are totally fake to you, then spread all kinds of shit about you behind your back!"
The 27-year-old had skyrocketed to sex symbol status thanks to the TV shows "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus". In the romantic comedy movie "Where the Lie Falls", she not only acted as the leading actress, but also as a producer.
Sweeney is "put down" in Hollywood
But Sweeney's meteoric rise to the A-list seems to have created many envious women. She suggests that established female colleagues in particular take particularly hard shots at the next generation: "They see a younger female colleague working hard to fulfill her dreams. And their reaction is to discredit their work and put them down."
Sweeney believes it's a societal problem and cites a study: "It says that we are brought up to believe that only one woman can be at the top. Only one woman who gets the man and only one who can be anything she wants to be."
The reaction to this is that other women then try with all their might to pull the woman down from the pedestal. Sweeney doesn't understand it: "Why can't we all pull each other up? I'm just trying to understand why I'm being attacked. Just because I'm trying to do my best?"
Sweeney becomes "Barbarella"
One of her next projects is a new version of "Barbarella", the original version of which made Jane Fonda a sex symbol in 1968. In the science fiction comedy, Barbarella battles a mad scientist whose "excess machine" can kill people through continuous orgasm.
The Hollywood legend herself sounds anything but enthusiastic about the new edition with Sweeney. She told the Hollywood Reporter: "I just try not to think about it. Because I'm worried about what will come out of it." Fonda herself loves her cult movie to this day because "it's not politically correct!"
