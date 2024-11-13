"Will be weaker"
Survey: Impact of Trump’s victory on Europe
Many politicians are still reeling from Donald Trump's election victory. P8 Marketing GmbH has conducted a survey to find out what impact his second presidency will have on Europe. The results are exciting and a wake-up call for the EU.
Political experts had expected a neck-and-neck race in the US elections. And they were completely wrong. Former President Donald Trump won handily over his rival Kamala Harris and was even able to claim all the "swing states" for himself. The impact of the victory on Europe has been reported on several occasions in recent days.
Now P8 Marketing GmbH, which has offices in Innsbruck, Salzburg and Vienna, is also presenting a survey on the topic. 501 people across Austria (not representative) took part in the survey.
Around 70 percent are of the opinion that the EU must assert itself more united against the other world powers.
Almost 60 percent expect a weak economy
The results are exciting and at the same time a wake-up call to politicians in Austria and the other EU states. Well over half of those surveyed (58%) say that the economy in Europe will weaken under Trump's presidency. A quarter believe that it will remain the same. Only 17% are of the opinion that the European economy will become stronger (see chart).
The topic of defense was also surveyed. Here, 39% fear that it will weaken. 36% believe that it will remain the same. "European defense is getting stronger", say only 26%.
Fear that Europe is falling behind
As far as Europe's global importance is concerned, 45% of the 501 respondents stated that it will decline. 35% assume that it will remain the same, while a further 20% hope that Europe's global political importance will increase.
"Does the European Union need more competencies in the areas of economy, defense and foreign policy in order to assert itself with clear positions against the USA, China and Russia?" P8 also wanted to know. 71% responded that the EU needs more competencies in the economy. 72 percent demand more competencies in foreign policy and 61 percent in the area of defense.
Survey data
- The survey, conducted by P8 Marketing GmbH, took place from November 7 to 11.
- 501 people were questioned. The survey is therefore not representative.
- All regions and all age groups in Austria's nine federal states were taken into account.
Clear mandate: save on public spending
And how do the participants in the survey assess economic development in Austria? "I expect a negative development," say 35 percent. Exactly one third expect developments to remain the same, while 32 percent expect a positive future. In view of this result, it is not surprising that 75 percent answer the question of whether Austria should cut public spending and reduce taxes with a clear yes. According to P8 head Georg Hofherr, "this is a clear mandate for the next federal government".
As in previous surveys, P8 Marketing GmbH once again wanted to know how happy Austrians are. According to the results, the so-called happiness barometer stands at 3.3 points. For better comparison: in August of this year, the value was 3.4. Last year, it fluctuated between 3.4 in May and also 3.3 in September.
"Good looks" are a minor matter
When it comes to factors that contribute to happiness, health remains in first place with 82%. This is immediately followed by the fact of not having money worries with 71 percent. In third place is "an intact family" with 66%. This is followed by partnership (63%), a nice home (56%) and security (52%). The least important factor for personal happiness for Austrians is "good looks" (24%).
Frugality reigns supreme when it comes to Christmas spending
Respondents are not at all happy with taxes. The specific question: Are people in Austria who work full-time at a tax disadvantage? The answer was yes for 68%. Just under a quarter (26%) answered no and six percent said they didn't care.
Finally, let's take a look at Christmas, which is fast approaching: 51% of respondents want to spend the same amount on presents this year as last year. Almost a third (31%) will save money and spend less. Only 18% want to spend more on presents under the Christmas tree. "Austrians' consumer mood is falling", says P8 boss Hofherr.
