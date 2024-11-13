Dog bites off influencer’s nose in Sweden

New nose made from skin from forehead

The 35-year-old had to live without her nose for a year and a half. She documented her ordeal on social media. Then she found help in Germany: In Stuttgart, her new nose is to be reconstructed "in five steps". A piece of skin is removed from her forehead and saline solution is injected into the area to stretch the skin. "This will give me my 'normal' skin on my nose and therefore no discoloration on my face," explains the influencer on Instagram. The process is said to take eight months.