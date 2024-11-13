"He was stressed"
Dog bites off influencer’s nose in Sweden
When the four-legged friend of dog trainer Charlotta Oskarsson from Sweden was startled by a firework display, he snapped - and bit off his 35-year-old owner's nose. Although the body part had to be amputated, she did not want to have the animal put down.
The tragic incident took place on New Year's Eve: the new year 2023 was only a few minutes old, fireworks were popping outside while Oskarsson tried to calm her panicked dog "Prince" in her home in the northern Swedish province of Gällivare.
Influencer: "He bit me in a panic"
She wanted to say "good night" to him and leaned over the Karelian bear dog, the Swede describes the accident on Instagram. "A mistake", she writes: "He bit me in a panic and it was so bad that I lost my whole nose."
Here you can see Oskarsson with her Karelian bear dog before the accident:
Nose had to be removed after a few days
Oskarsson was flown to hospital with her nose bitten off. There, attempts were made to reattach the body part - but without success. The nose turned dark and had to be removed after a few days. A long ordeal followed - because, according to the dog trainer, there was no doctor in Sweden who could repair her nose.
The dog trainer had to undergo many operations to restore her nose:
New nose made from skin from forehead
The 35-year-old had to live without her nose for a year and a half. She documented her ordeal on social media. Then she found help in Germany: In Stuttgart, her new nose is to be reconstructed "in five steps". A piece of skin is removed from her forehead and saline solution is injected into the area to stretch the skin. "This will give me my 'normal' skin on my nose and therefore no discoloration on my face," explains the influencer on Instagram. The process is said to take eight months.
Oskarsson is not angry with her dog "Prinz": "I am 100 percent convinced that Prinz didn't mean to hurt me, he was stressed and scared," says the dog influencer. She is convinced that he behaved as many dogs would in this situation. She kept the Karelian bear dog even after the attack.
