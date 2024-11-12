Ex-goal scorer criticized
“With Didi Hamann, I sometimes just think: Hey guys!”
Former goalscorer Fabian Klos has clearly criticized Sky pundit Didi Hamann. The standards that the former Bayern professional applies to today's players are unfair. Klos' harsh verdict: "You can't compare the soccer of today with the soccer that Didi Hamann played in any way."
In general, he would appreciate it if experts would speak their mind clearly, Klos explains in the podcast "Copa TS". Something Hamann is also known for. "That's also his right, and I think it's good when people do that," the former Bielefeld striker begins.
However, he cannot understand the standards that Hamann uses. "To simply say across the board that a footballer has to play 90 minutes three times a week - you can't compare the soccer of today with the soccer that Didi Hamann played. Not at all - soccer is so incredibly fast these days. Soccer is so blatantly intense," criticizes Klos.
But that's not all. The 36-year-old continues: "At the end of the 90s, there was no such thing as a run-in. People stood on the halfway line and then waited. It's impossible to compare the two. Sometimes he'd throw things out there that would make you think: Hey guys." A hard-hitting reckoning with the former Bayern star.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
