Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ex-goal scorer criticized

“With Didi Hamann, I sometimes just think: Hey guys!”

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 22:12

Former goalscorer Fabian Klos has clearly criticized Sky pundit Didi Hamann. The standards that the former Bayern professional applies to today's players are unfair. Klos' harsh verdict: "You can't compare the soccer of today with the soccer that Didi Hamann played in any way." 

0 Kommentare

In general, he would appreciate it if experts would speak their mind clearly, Klos explains in the podcast "Copa TS". Something Hamann is also known for. "That's also his right, and I think it's good when people do that," the former Bielefeld striker begins.

However, he cannot understand the standards that Hamann uses. "To simply say across the board that a footballer has to play 90 minutes three times a week - you can't compare the soccer of today with the soccer that Didi Hamann played. Not at all - soccer is so incredibly fast these days. Soccer is so blatantly intense," criticizes Klos.

Fabian Klos played for Arminia Bielefeld for years. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Fabian Klos played for Arminia Bielefeld for years.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

But that's not all. The 36-year-old continues: "At the end of the 90s, there was no such thing as a run-in. People stood on the halfway line and then waited. It's impossible to compare the two. Sometimes he'd throw things out there that would make you think: Hey guys." A hard-hitting reckoning with the former Bayern star. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf