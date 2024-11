“Conny and I had tears in our eyes at the end”

"We want to throw a big party for you!" Walter Schachner was really taken aback when the Torino fan club from Novara called in May. Since then, they have been in regular contact to find an ideal date. Last Sunday was the day. "Cordial, funny, appreciative. And that 40 years after my time in Italy, unbelievable, you can only find that there," says Schachner, who made the trip by car with his wife Conny (750 kilometers each way) - and enjoyed it to the full emotionally and culinarily.