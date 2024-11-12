ÖFB goalie reveals: “Need two per half”

Pentz is happy for Schlager

Pentz is still regarded as the ÖFB's first-choice goalkeeper, but this status could be in jeopardy as Alexander Schlager returns to Red Bull Salzburg. "That's great, because it's good for Austrian soccer." Pentz did not want to describe the current situation as classic competition. "It's different than at the club, it's more of a togetherness. We just make sure we have a good time and win games. Then it doesn't matter who plays."