Unbelievable? An Austrian as Seleção team manager

An Austrian as team manager of the Brazilian Seleção (national team)? Sounds unbelievable. But it is a reality in the sport of skiing.

Because Michael "Mike" Pircher, who once guided Marcel Hirscher through his picture-book career, has been looking after ski samba star Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (24) since the summer. He has turned his back on Norway and now competes for Brazil, his mother's homeland ...