Cultural prizes awarded
Clear the stage for the local cultural scene
Innovative and outstanding: the province's annual cultural awards were presented in eight categories at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. Guest speaker Ulrike Sych emphasized the importance of art education.
With their commitment and creativity, they make a valuable contribution to cultural diversity and identity: once again this year, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner personally presented the 13,000 euro cultural awards at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. "With their work, they make our country even more colorful, diverse and creative," said the head of the province.
Franziska Leeb (architecture), Josef Kern (fine arts), writer Margit Schreiner (literature), musician Erwin Ortner, Othmar Schmiderer (film), Elisabeth Vavra in the adult education category and Eva Kiss (in the folk culture and cultural initiatives category) were the winners of the 24 prizes in various categories.
"The cultural award winners demonstrate the impressive diversity and high standard of our cultural scene. Their commitment and creativity are an enrichment and an important part of our social life."
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
The special prize under the motto "Culture and Regeneration" went to Edgar Honetschläger. Guest speaker Ulrike Sych, Director of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, emphasized the importance of art education: "Education strengthens social skills and breaks down prejudices."
Society needs creativity in all areas
And with regard to Lower Austria as a cultural region, she noted: "This diversity of culture in Lower Austria is also reflected in the cultural awards. Art and culture are crucial for strengthening democratic and humanistic values, they are a pillar for democracy and the positive development of society," explains Sych. The state has been honoring outstanding cultural achievements and innovative initiatives since 1960.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.