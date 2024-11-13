Vorteilswelt
Cultural prizes awarded

Clear the stage for the local cultural scene

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 13:00

Innovative and outstanding: the province's annual cultural awards were presented in eight categories at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. Guest speaker Ulrike Sych emphasized the importance of art education.

With their commitment and creativity, they make a valuable contribution to cultural diversity and identity: once again this year, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner personally presented the 13,000 euro cultural awards at the Festspielhaus St. Pölten. "With their work, they make our country even more colorful, diverse and creative," said the head of the province. 

Presenter Teresa Vogl, guest speaker Ulrike Sych and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Presenter Teresa Vogl, guest speaker Ulrike Sych and Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Award winner Othmar Schmiderer (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Award winner Othmar Schmiderer
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Award winner Eva Kiss (Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)
Award winner Eva Kiss
(Bild: NLK Pfeiffer)

Franziska Leeb (architecture), Josef Kern (fine arts), writer Margit Schreiner (literature), musician Erwin Ortner, Othmar Schmiderer (film), Elisabeth Vavra in the adult education category and Eva Kiss (in the folk culture and cultural initiatives category) were the winners of the 24 prizes in various categories.

Zitat Icon

"The cultural award winners demonstrate the impressive diversity and high standard of our cultural scene. Their commitment and creativity are an enrichment and an important part of our social life."

Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner

The special prize under the motto "Culture and Regeneration" went to Edgar Honetschläger. Guest speaker Ulrike Sych, Director of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, emphasized the importance of art education: "Education strengthens social skills and breaks down prejudices."

Society needs creativity in all areas
And with regard to Lower Austria as a cultural region, she noted: "This diversity of culture in Lower Austria is also reflected in the cultural awards. Art and culture are crucial for strengthening democratic and humanistic values, they are a pillar for democracy and the positive development of society," explains Sych. The state has been honoring outstanding cultural achievements and innovative initiatives since 1960. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
