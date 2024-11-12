Austrian Schmid becomes head of EU justice agency

The 40-year-old succeeds Ladislav Hamran from Slovakia, who was not allowed to be re-elected after two terms in office. "My aim is to strengthen Eurojust's support for judicial authorities throughout Europe," said the new President-designate Schmid. Criminal prosecution has become increasingly complicated in recent years, for example due to digitalization and an increasingly interconnected network of criminal networks. "We will only be able to meet these challenges effectively together and ensure a safer Europe."