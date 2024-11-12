Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After only two years

Austrian Schmid becomes head of EU justice agency

Nachrichten
12.11.2024 14:08

The Austrian Michael Schmid was elected as the new President of the EU justice agency Eurojust on Tuesday. He will take up his four-year term of office on Friday. Schmid is a lawyer and has only been with the agency since 2022.

0 Kommentare

The 40-year-old succeeds Ladislav Hamran from Slovakia, who was not allowed to be re-elected after two terms in office. "My aim is to strengthen Eurojust's support for judicial authorities throughout Europe," said the new President-designate Schmid. Criminal prosecution has become increasingly complicated in recent years, for example due to digitalization and an increasingly interconnected network of criminal networks. "We will only be able to meet these challenges effectively together and ensure a safer Europe."

After completing his law degree, Schmid worked as a public prosecutor in Vienna, where he also dealt with white-collar crime cases. He joined Eurojust ten years ago as a trainee and later became a deputy national member and deputy head of the Eurojust counter-terrorism network. Two years ago, Schmid succeeded him as the Austrian representative of the authority in The Hague, where he was responsible for the organizational structure, among other things.

Coordination of cross-border criminal proceedings
Eurojust coordinates cross-border criminal proceedings between the judicial authorities of the 27 EU member states. Its work focuses on combating terrorism, trafficking in weapons, drugs and human beings, child pornography and money laundering. However, the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which is based in Luxembourg, is authorized to prosecute criminal offences across borders.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf