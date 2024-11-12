November 15 to 17
Trade fair bundle: 335 exhibitors and 150 program items
A trade fair for many themes and all generations will attract visitors to Klagenfurt this weekend: health, family, customs and energy are the main themes in the five halls.
"We want to appeal to the whole of Carinthia, all generations and the entire family with the broad range of topics at this trade fair," says Carinthian trade fair boss Bernhard Erler, explaining the main objective. "Each of the five halls has a different focus," explains Head of Marketing Almir Slamnik.
"Krone" stage
Hall 1 is home to the "Krone" Fresh & Healthy stage, where experts such as Georg Lexer (Sat, 11 a.m.) and Rudolf Likar (Sun, 11 a.m.) will be giving talks. ÖGK will be setting up an advice route and ÖAMTC will be setting up a bike course for young and old.
Sport
Hall 2 is dominated by sport. For the first time, the KAC umbrella club will also be exhibiting there. "We don't just have ice hockey, but nine sports, including fencing and floorball. And we are presenting six of them at the trade fair," says Karl Safron, KAC umbrella club president. The stars of the ice hockey team will be signing autographs on Saturday afternoon.
Exhibition bundle in Klagenfurt
Trade fair from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17, from 9 am to 6 pm.
Day admission for adults: 8 euros, online ticket: 4 euros at www.kaerntnermessen.at
All dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled.
Hobby artists and energy specialists
In Hall 3, you will find beautiful gifts from hobby artists and, for the third time, the "Spirit & Energetics" fair. "We are not substitute doctors, but support well-being. We offer free taster sessions at the fair," says Ulfried Wallisch, chairman of the specialist group for personal service providers in the Chamber of Commerce.
Traditions
In Hall 4, visitors can discover traditions from throughout the year in the customs village. "Young people will also be presenting themselves on the stage at the 23rd Customs Fair," says Friedrich Schwarz from the culture department. Groups from schools and kindergartens have free admission after prior registration at abt14.volkskultur@ktn.gv.at
Fitness stage
Hall 5 belongs to the "Fit & Power" fair. A ski jump is also set up there.
