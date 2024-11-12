CO2 tax increases – fuel 2.4 cents/liter more expensive

The increase in the CO₂ tax will add 13.8 cents net to a liter of diesel, which is 2.5 cents more. For petrol, it will be 12.5 cents per liter in the future, an increase of 2.3 cents compared to the current rate, the ÖAMTC recently calculated. It pointed out that VAT will also be added to the increase. To compensate for this, the climate bonus will be raised, the amount of which varies from region to region. This year, between 145 and 290 euros were paid out per person.