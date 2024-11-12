Climate bonus also increased
CO2 tax increases – fuel 2.4 cents/liter more expensive
From January 2025, the CO₂ tax will increase as planned, resulting in higher costs for all car drivers and owners of oil and gas heating systems. It currently stands at 45 euros per tonne and will rise to 55 euros at the turn of the year, as provided for by law - an increase of around 20 percent. However, the climate bonus will also increase.
The increase in the CO₂ tax will add 13.8 cents net to a liter of diesel, which is 2.5 cents more. For petrol, it will be 12.5 cents per liter in the future, an increase of 2.3 cents compared to the current rate, the ÖAMTC recently calculated. It pointed out that VAT will also be added to the increase. To compensate for this, the climate bonus will be raised, the amount of which varies from region to region. This year, between 145 and 290 euros were paid out per person.
Climate bonus to be increased
As the economic data and budget figures for Austria have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, the climate bonus is currently the subject of political debate. Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) recently defended the bonus against criticism from economists.
Agricultural diesel with tax rebate
Agricultural diesel is a special form of fuel taxation. Here there is a tax rebate for farmers of 7 cents per liter. Its extension until the end of 2025 for the time being was approved by the ÖVP, Greens and FPÖ in the National Council, with the NEOS and SPÖ voting against.
There was a moderate increase in fuel prices in October. The average price for diesel was 1.513 euros per liter and for petrol 1.501 euros. Compared to September, this corresponds to an increase of just under two cents for diesel and 1.5 cents for petrol, according to the ÖAMTC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.